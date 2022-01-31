$289.77 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $289.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $318.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

