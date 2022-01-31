2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

2U stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 92.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 2U by 950.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

