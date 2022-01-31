30,709 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. BigCommerce makes up 0.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $131,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

