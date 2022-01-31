$37.60 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $37.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $138.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 4,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,537. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $977.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

