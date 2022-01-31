$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the lowest is $4.59 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. 1,184,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $142.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

