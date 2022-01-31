$44.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) will announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $47.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,149. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

