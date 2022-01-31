$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,590. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

