$454.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $454.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.10 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

