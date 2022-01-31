480,999 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 6.35% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

