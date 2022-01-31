$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to post $6.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,192 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

