$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 300,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

