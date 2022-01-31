$612.57 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce sales of $612.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.67. 410,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,140. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.