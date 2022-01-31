$695.70 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $695.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $620.90 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

PDCE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,798. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

