698,600 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 698,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.04% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

