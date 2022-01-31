$705.77 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce sales of $705.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.90 million to $708.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

