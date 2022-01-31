7,087 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

