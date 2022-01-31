7,458 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

