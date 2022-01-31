$85.06 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to report sales of $85.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 635.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $203.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $206.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $712.54 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $754.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,838. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

