86,000 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

ATRA opened at $14.86 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

