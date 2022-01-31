90,000 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.83 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

