988,683 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 988,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,694,000. iTeos Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ITOS opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,365 shares of company stock valued at $18,097,883. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

