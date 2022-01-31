A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMKBY opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.