A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

