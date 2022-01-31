AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Bruce & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,626 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 7.0% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 172,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,782. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.