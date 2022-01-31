AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.86 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

