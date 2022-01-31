Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Ian Cadby Purchases 5,000 Shares

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Ian Cadby acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,450 ($15,447.92).

Shares of AAIF stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 227 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 165,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,875. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

