ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $177,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Bank of America increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

