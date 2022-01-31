ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

ACR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.91. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

