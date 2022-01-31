Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Head to Head Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08% On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 17 0 2.57 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $142.35, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.02 $2.49 billion $3.23 32.58 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.26 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.26

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.