Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

