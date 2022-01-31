Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,038 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

BMBL stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

