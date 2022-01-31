Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE PLYM opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.