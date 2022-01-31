Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $2,482,000.

UMAY opened at $28.38 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

