Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $763,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,978 shares of company stock worth $9,950,208. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

