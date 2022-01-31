AECOM (ACM) to Release Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect AECOM to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.