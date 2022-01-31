aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.47 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $178.47 million and $11.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00266695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.