AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AERC stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.