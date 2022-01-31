AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:AFTR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,032. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.