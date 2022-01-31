Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $157.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

