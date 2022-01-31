Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Purchases 300 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 106,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,270. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.