Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Purchases 300 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGYS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 106,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,270. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
