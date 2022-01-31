Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

AGYS opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.