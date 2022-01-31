AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,018. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

