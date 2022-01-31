Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $84.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $12,995,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 877,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.