Air Canada (TSE:AC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.41). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AC. cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.99.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

