Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

NYSE APD opened at $276.08 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

