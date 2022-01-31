Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,869,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $11.20 on Monday, hitting $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.