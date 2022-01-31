Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.50

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 152.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 2053337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.94).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.62) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.