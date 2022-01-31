Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $35.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aisin has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Aisin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.