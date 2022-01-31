Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

AKTS traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

