Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 10305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

AKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.69.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

