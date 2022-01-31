Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ALK stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 342.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.